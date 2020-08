Zach Adams was sentenced for the murder of Bobo in 2017. He was given life in prison without parole, plus 50 years, according to officials.

A new trial for the man found guilty of the murder of Holly Bobo was denied on Tuesday morning.

In September 2017, Adams was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo.