ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 7-week-old baby who was kidnapped from Biltmore Park on Thursday was found safe just after 8 p.m., according to the Asheville Police Department (APD).

The suspects, a white woman with black hair, possibly wearing shorts, and a white man with red hair -- both with small builds -- remained on the run according to an APD tweet and an AMBER Alert.

The pair was last known to be in the Grant Mountain Road area near Rhodes Mountain Road, according to the AMBER Alert.

Police said the suspects' vehicle, a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with North Carolina license plate EMX-5984, was found in Henderson County around 6:30 p.m.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF, the baby's mother had also been kidnapped and was found with the vehicle on Grant Mountain Road.

Just before 6 p.m., APD tweeted the newborn, Shaylie Madden, had been taken.

"We appreciate the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the public and the media for assisting us in getting his information out quickly," police tweeted.

No other information was released by police beside the fact that Shaylie was found in Henderson County.

WYFF said the suspects were wearing ski masks.

If you have any information, call APD at 828-252-1110.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Teacher battling cancer forced to pay for her own substitute

Panthers Bill still not a done deal though it passes SC Senate

Meeting to discuss thyroid cancer cluster in Iredell County