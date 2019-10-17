NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport couple is accused of trying to burn down their restaurant.

According to the TBI, their investigation into an attempted arson at the Brandywine Creek Restaurant, located along West Highway 25/70 in Newport, began in January 2017.

The owners, Gary Ridens, 62, and Geraldine Ridens, 62, were both charged with one count of Attempted Arson and one count of Reckless Endangerment, along with numerous other charges including money laundering, theft, conspiracy to commit sales tax fraud, and evading sales tax.

They were arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $100,000 bond.