TBI: Newport man indicted on arson and insurance fraud for December house fire

NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport man was indicted with insurance fraud and arson on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
They said they investigated a fire in December 2021 on Bybee Road, in Newport. They said the fire was intentionally set and identified Jamey J. Scroggins, 55, as the homeowner and the person responsible for starting the fire.
He was indicted on two counts of arson and a count of insurance fraud, according to a release from TBI. They said he was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Cocke County Jail. He has a $2,500 bond, according to a release from authorities.