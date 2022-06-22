TBI: Newport man indicted on arson and insurance fraud for December house fire

Authorities said they found that a fire in Newport was intentionally set in December.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport man was indicted with insurance fraud and arson on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They said they investigated a fire in December 2021 on Bybee Road, in Newport. They said the fire was intentionally set and identified Jamey J. Scroggins, 55, as the homeowner and the person responsible for starting the fire.