Newport police officer arrested and indicted for theft from church

Stephen Andrew Higginbotham was arrested and indicted for stealing money from the O&S Chapel United Methodist Church.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Newport police officer is facing theft charges after he was arrested and indicted on July 19 for stealing from a church.

Officials said that Stephen Andrew Higginbotham was indicted for theft valued between $10,000 but less than $60,000. According to records, he stole money from the O&S Chapel United Methodist Church.

Court records said that that he stole from the church between August 2020 and June 24, 2021.

One of the witnesses to the grand jury which handed down the indictment was the deputy chief of the Newport Police Department, according to records.