Newport PD: Convenience store clerk arrested for pouring glass cleaner in man's drink, poisoning him

Newport Police said the store's manager fired the employee after seeing her pour glass cleaner into a man's drink on surveillance video on July 8.

NEWPORT, Tenn — The Newport Police Department said it arrested a convenience store employee accused of poisoning a man by pouring glass cleaner in his drink last week.

According to the police report, officers responded to an assault call on July 8 around 8 p.m. The victim said he had consumed what he believed was glass cleaner that was secretly put into his fountain drink earlier that day, saying his stomach was hurting and upset.

The man said he wanted to press charges against the person who put the glass cleaner in his drink, who police identified as Crystal Allison.

Police said they went to the convenience store at 1004 Cosby Highway in Newport and spoke with the manager. The manager said she was told about the incident and watched security footage from that afternoon, saying she saw Allison pouring glass cleaner into a fountain drink around 3 p.m.

The victim said he was outside the store at the time it happened.

The manager said Allison "did not confirm or deny the incident" when she confronted her about it, saying she fired her just before 10 p.m.