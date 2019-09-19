JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The former ETSU student who showed up at a Black Lives Matter rally wearing a gorilla mask and danging bananas tied with rope in front of protesters was sentenced to judicial diversion and six months of probation Wednesday.

Tristan Rettke was found guilty in July on one misdemeanor count of disrupting a meeting, not guilty on two counts of civil rights intimidation, and not guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct.

RELATED: Former ETSU student found not guilty on most charges after showing up to rally in gorilla mask

The key evidence was video of him wearing a gorilla mask and dangling banana tied with a rope in front of protesters. They testified that they felt threatened. Rettke claimed he was exercising free speech.

If he fulfills his requirements, his record will be expunged.

RELATED (7/15/19): Jury set for former ETSU student charged after gorilla mask incident at Black Lives Matter rally

RELATED (4/10/17): Attorney for ETSU gorilla mask suspect enters not guilty plea

RELATED (3/22/17): ETSU student who wore gorilla mask at rally indicted on charges

RELATED (9/29/16): ETSU student in gorilla mask out on bond after disrupting Black Lives Matter protest