No one hurt after shots fired at apartment off Western Avenue in Knoxville

Police responded to another shooting in the city Wednesday night at Ridgebrook Apartments. No one was hurt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said no one was hurt after shots rang out again in Knoxville, this time at an apartment off Western Avenue near Mechanicsville.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgebrook Apartments.

Three people were inside when the victim said someone starting firing shots into her apartment. No one was struck or wounded in the shooting.

Police said the apartment had been hit by gunfire and they found several shell casings at the scene.

No suspect has been identified. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.