No one hurt after shots fired at apartment off Western Avenue in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said no one was hurt after shots rang out again in Knoxville, this time at an apartment off Western Avenue near Mechanicsville.
The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgebrook Apartments.
Three people were inside when the victim said someone starting firing shots into her apartment. No one was struck or wounded in the shooting.
Police said the apartment had been hit by gunfire and they found several shell casings at the scene.
No suspect has been identified. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.
The shooting was the second reported Wednesday after a suspected road rage shooting in North Knoxville left one woman critically wounded. This also comes as the city of Knoxville and KPD said they are taking more measures to address gun violence in the community following the shooting deaths of three Austin-East students in recent weeks.