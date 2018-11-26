The search for a kidnapped North Carolina teen is growing more desperate by the minute as investigators hold onto the belief that she's alive.

It's been more than two weeks since 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was reportedly abducted outside her family's home in Lumberton on November 5. Witnesses told police she was forced into an SUV by a man wearing all black clothing with a yellow bandana over his face.

Currently, the FBI is closely following more than 800 regarding the whereabouts of the missing teen.

"We've conducted hundreds of interviews, some people we've talked to several times as we get new information and hope to get more details to help us find our Hania," the FBI wrote in a press release.

With a combined $30,000 reward being offered by the FBI and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, investigators are hopeful that the public will provide the clue that leads to finding Hania safe.

Here’s what we know about the missing 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar and the search to find her.

PLEA TO BRING HOME HANIA

Hania's mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home.

"I trust in God that my daughter will return. No one knows the pain I have in my heart. Despite all the criticism and speculation against me, I would never use my daughter’s name in order to take advantage of this situation.

I thank all those people who have provided me help. Please, if you know something, call. I ask everyone not to make absurd comments. For the love of God respect my pain. I only want Hania, my princess, back. I miss her."

AMBER ALERT DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar Monday morning.

Police said she was kidnapped from her front yard.

She was outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park located on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Police said she was waiting on the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school.

Investigators said a witness saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana forced Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was in the driveway.

The vehicle is a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. That vehicle has since been recovered and police are no longer looking for it.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighs about 126 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

The FBI has created a missing poster that will be featured on all the FBI social media sites.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses family and friends as well as conducting a door to door canvas in the neighborhood and checking any surveillance to find out any information.

A special tip line has been set up for the public to call.

"Our approach is that she is alive," said an FBI spokesman. "We have no evidence that indicates otherwise. We are pursuing all logical leads."

Hania is Hispanic, about five feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers on it and jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the identity of her abductor is asked to call the tip line at 910-272-5871 or 911 immediately.

SPECIAL TIP LINE

If you have any information call the Lumberton Police Department special tip line at 910-272-5871.

