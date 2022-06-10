Noose found at Y-12 National Security Complex

A Y-12 spokesperson said an employee found the noose in an area of the building that was under construction.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A Y-12 spokesperson said an employee found a noose at the Y-12 National Security Complex on Friday. The noose was reportedly found in a part of the building that was under construction.

The spokesperson confirmed that the noose was removed immediately and Y-12 National Security Complex would be launching an internal investigation.

"We are committed to providing employees with a work environment that is free of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination. A noose blatantly violates our policies and work rules and will not be tolerated," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Y-12 would also increase inspections of work areas and have notified authorities. Y-12 would also take "immediate and severe action" against any employee or subcontractor who was involved in the incident.

Tennessee U.S. Representative Jim Cooper said that the FBI would also be investigating the incident.