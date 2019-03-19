MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A North Carolina man has been charged in the death of a man at an Econo Lodge in West Morristown on Monday, a news release from the Morristown Police Department said on Tuesday. 

Jacob Thomas Marzullo, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, the release said. Marzullo is from Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Officers were called out to the hotel around 6 p.m. Monday for a disturbance and medical call. Officers said the 42-year-old Thomas Frederick Taylor, Jr. was dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was killed over a physical confrontation between the men after Marzullo went to Morristown to confront the victim about the alleged theft of Marzullo's property in North Carolina, the release said.

RELATED: Police investigating after man died at a West Morristown hotel

Marzullo is currently incarcerated in the Hamblen County Jail without bond, according to the release.