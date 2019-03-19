MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A North Carolina man has been charged in the death of a man at an Econo Lodge in West Morristown on Monday, a news release from the Morristown Police Department said on Tuesday.

Jacob Thomas Marzullo, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, the release said. Marzullo is from Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Officers were called out to the hotel around 6 p.m. Monday for a disturbance and medical call. Officers said the 42-year-old Thomas Frederick Taylor, Jr. was dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was killed over a physical confrontation between the men after Marzullo went to Morristown to confront the victim about the alleged theft of Marzullo's property in North Carolina, the release said.

RELATED: Police investigating after man died at a West Morristown hotel

Marzullo is currently incarcerated in the Hamblen County Jail without bond, according to the release.