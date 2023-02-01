Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check

The incident was on Boright Drive in North Knoxville and started when authorities conducted a welfare check based on previous domestic-related threats.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On Monday, Knoxville Police Department officers said they went to a North Knoxville home for a welfare check, which later led to police negotiators being called out.

It happened on Boright Drive at a home on the 3200 block. Authorities said they arrived at around 12:15 p.m. Monday, and a man in the home would not leave or go to the door. They said he went back inside after seeing the officers and refused to respond to them.

They also said there were reports of young children in the house, and authorities said the man had multiple firearms.

They said that "out of an abundance of caution," they called out several officers, including negotiators. They said that after a lengthy negotiation, the man and the kids left the home.

Authorities said the children were not harmed and were being cared for. The man was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated, according to KPD.