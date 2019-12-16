KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A North Knoxville man is charged with domestic assault, aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of meth.

According to court records, officers arrived at a house on Country Lane Saturday night to investigate a domestic disturbance. They located the victim hiding in her truck with her child.

The woman told officers that William Derek Chastain, 33, tried to kill her dog and threatened to beat her. According to court records, she said Chastain also "made her clean the fecal matter and urine the dog expelled while being beaten."

The woman told officers that she was in the bathroom when she heard the dog screaming in the kitchen. She said she ran to the kitchen and saw Chastain hitting the dog and shocking it with a shock collar. He then reportedly choked the dog and tried to twist its neck.

An officer found the dog alive in a pet carrier. According to court records, the dog was a 1-year-old blue Weimaraner named "Trigger." Officers said the dog was too large for the pet carrier and couldn't move freely, and its snout was "tied shut" with a training muzzle.

Officers said they found blood on both Chastain and the dog.

Investigators said Chastain had approximately 15.6 grams of meth at the time of the arrest. Officers gained consent to search a lock box in the kitchen, where they reportedly found prescription pills including methamphetamine, dextroamphetamine, hydrocodone, and "several unidentifiable pills."

Due to an open case against Chastain, officers took the drugs as evidence. Also due to the open case, investigators notified DCS. DCS respondents arrived and took custody of the child. An animal control officer took possession of the dog.

Investigators said the woman was given a Family Crimes Unit card and advised of her legal rights.