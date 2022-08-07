KCSO: Man wounded in shooting at vacant home on Northshore Dr.

Deputies said the man suffered life-threatening wounds, saying witnesses left the area before they arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with serious wounds in West Knox County.

The shooting happened at a vacant home on South Northshore Drive in the Rocky Hill neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Friday between Myart Lane and Wright's Ferry Road.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call and arrived to find a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, and KCSO has not released that person's identity.

According to KCSO, no suspects were identified as of 4 p.m.

KCSO said it does not believe this was a random shooting, and said other witnesses left the home before deputies arrived.