NPS: Officials looking for burglars responsible for break-in at Big South Fork

ONEIDA, Tenn. — The National Park Service is seeking information on two men after a break-in at Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Friday morning.

National Park Service said two men driving a dark SUV, possibly an Acura MDX, broke into the Blue Heron Train Depot facility. NPS said the two men caused significant damage to multiple facilities, destroyed and stole government property.

NPS said the vehicle had a trailer attached at the time of the break-in.

According to NPS, surveillance footage showed one person wore a yellow rain jacket with a white bandana on his head and a red one covering his face. He had cargo shorts on over leggings.

The other individual wore a black hoodie with the hood up, jeans, and work boots. That individual had a black bandana covering his face and was wearing, part of the time, a military style backpack with lots of webbing attachments available and some black carabiners on it.

NPS said Park Rangers have recovered fingerprints left at the scene of the crime.