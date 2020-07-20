x
crime

NY woman accused in Crossville woman's OD death

The TBI announced Monday that Diana L. Grosso, 59, had been transported Sunday to Tennessee. She's being held in the Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

A New York woman faces second-degree murder charges in the overdose death of a Crossville woman.

Grosso is from Otisville, N.Y., in the southwestern part of the state.

Credit: TBI
Diana Gross, charged in a 2018 death in Crossville.

She's accused in the July 2018 death of Julia Meade, 57, who was found in her Crossville home. Meade had been to New York on or around July 11, 2018 and had gotten drugs,

Two days later she was found dead.

The TBI alleges Grosso provided a substance to Meade that contained fentanyl, enough to kill her.

The investigation was the work of the TBI's Drug Investigation Division and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department.