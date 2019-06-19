The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a bank robber who is on the run.

According to ORPD, they are looking for the man in the picture below -- saying he entered the Regions Bank at 101 Rutgers Avenue Wednesday afternoon and handed the teller a note saying he was robbing them.

ORPD

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark colored ball cap, glasses, a green flannel shirt, blue jeans, and dark colored running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Kevin Craig at (865) 425-4399 or email him at kcraig@oakridgetn.gov.