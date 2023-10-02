x
Man killed after overnight shooting in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in a neighborhood near Glenwood Elementary School.

According to ORPD, officers arrived at Andover Circle at 12:04 a.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man died from his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the shooting, saying they are not releasing any other information yet.

ORPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (865) 425-4399 or at its anonymous crime tips webpage at this link.

