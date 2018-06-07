A man who drove his truck into a crowd of people at an Oak Ridge July 4th Celebration in 2015 could get a retrial.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this week to vacate part of the jury's verdict from Lee Harold Cromwell's trial.

Cromwell, 68, was convicted of vehicular homicide for the death of James Robinson and remains in prison on that charge.

However, the jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault following the two-day trial. The court took issue with the aggravated assault convictions for the other eight people hurt in the crash because of the jury instructions issued by a Special Judge hearing the original trial.

Now, the case will go to trial court where it could be retried for those charges. Cromwell was sentenced to five years on the vehicular homicide conviction and a total of seven years on the aggravated assault convictions.

After he was criminally charged, he was accused of filing false liens in Nashville against the property of police officers and others involved in his Anderson County case' including the judge and prosecutor. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years which he will serve after the five years he's already serving.

Given his age and the sentences he has to serve, the court said it must consider the best interests of the State and the victims to determine the course of action that will best lead to justice.

© 2018 WBIR