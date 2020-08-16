TBI: Oak Ridge Officers shoot and kill man armed with two knives

The TBI is investigating the shooting

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating a shooting involving the Oak Ridge Police Department on Saturday night.

The TBI said around 9:30 p.m., a man armed with two knives encountered officers on the 100-block of Briar Road.

At some point, agents said the man, whom the TBI identified as 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, came at the officers with the knives. Police fired three shots, striking and killing him.

Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt, according to officials.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said it will not be releasing the identities of the officers involved. A spokesperson for the city of Oak Ridge said all information from the case will come from the TBI.