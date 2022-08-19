TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide

Oak Ridge police officers responded to a home on Benedict Avenue Thursday night, where they found a man dead inside a home.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide.

They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.

The man's body was sent out for an autopsy, TBI said. They also said they are continuing to investigate the incident.