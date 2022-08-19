TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide.
They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
The man's body was sent out for an autopsy, TBI said. They also said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Additional information about the incident, such as the identity of the victim or circumstances surrounding his death, was not available. This story will be updated when more information is available.