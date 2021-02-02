Oak Ridge Police Department asking for help finding arson suspect

Officials said that a fire on Waddell Circle on July 11 was intentionally started. They said several people of interest have already been identified.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding an arson suspect.

They said that officials found that a fire at 167 Waddell Circle on July 11 was intentionally set. The flames swept through most of a unit in the quad-plex home, charring most of the building according to pictures from police.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department had responded to it, along with police investigators.

The police department said they were asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Sergeant Detective M. Moore is available at (865) 425-3517, and people can anonymously submit tips online.

Any information is appreciated, officials said.