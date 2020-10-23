x
Oak Ridge police searching for bank robbery suspect

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Friday morning.

According to ORPD, officers responded to a silent alarm that was followed by a robbery call at the One Bank located at 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike around 8:35 a.m. 

Officers said a white man in his 20s wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, dark hoodie and blue jeans gave a note to staff telling them it was a bank robbery and demanded money.

The suspect did not show any weapons and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. 

ORPD said it and the FBI are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can be submitted to ORPD online anonymously at this link.