Oak Ridge police searching for bank robbery suspect

ORPD said anyone with information is asked to call them at (865) 425-4399.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Friday morning.

According to ORPD, officers responded to a silent alarm that was followed by a robbery call at the One Bank located at 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike around 8:35 a.m.

Officers said a white man in his 20s wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, dark hoodie and blue jeans gave a note to staff telling them it was a bank robbery and demanded money.

The suspect did not show any weapons and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

ORPD said it and the FBI are investigating.