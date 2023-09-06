Oak Ridge SWAT team responds to barricade situation at Tara Hill Apartments

Oak Ridge Schools said certain students who live at or near the complex will not be dropped off until the situation is resolved, saying it is notifying parents.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge police and SWAT teams are responding to a barricade situation with a potentially armed man at Tara Hills Apartments.

According to the city of Oak Ridge, a man believed to be armed barricaded himself inside one of the apartments off Emory Valley Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said they closed off the area in front of the apartment so SWAT and Oak Ridge Police Department negotiators could respond.

Oak Ridge Schools said it was aware of the incident and is not dropping off any students at or around the apartment complex. It said it is notifying affected parents that they will need to pick up their students from school. Students who don't live in the vicinity of Tara Hills Apartments will be dismissed and taken home as normal.