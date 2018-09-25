HAWKINS COUNTY — Deputies arrested an off-duty Church Hill City Police officer On Sept. 18 following a hit-and-run in Hawkins County.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, officer Ernest Whitaker II was arrested on charges of assault, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

The HCSO said the incident had been reported around 10:15 p.m. that Tuesday.

Whitaker had been spotted by a sergeant around 10:45 p.m. at a church parking lot at the intersection of Highway 11 West and Goshen Valley Road. The sergeant said he talked with him and recognized him as Whitaker, saying he smelled alcohol but did not feel Whitaker's ability to drive was in question.

The sergeant then left to respond to the hit-and-run call, not knowing at the time that Whitaker would become the primary suspect in that incident.

The victim told the officer before he had turned onto Fields Road his vehicle had been hit by a red truck once, and then hit again when he made the turn onto the road. When the man got out of the van to exchange his insurance information with the man driving the truck, later identified as Whitaker, he said Whitaker had grabbed his shirt and started pulling him back to the rear of his van.

The victim told Whitaker that he had three children ages 1, 10 and 11 inside the van and did not want them to see this.

At that point, the witness said Whitaker let go of the shirt after ripping it and grabbed his wrist. The victim was able to break away and got back into his van and drove home, saying Whitaker had gotten back into his truck and drove west on Beech Creek Road.

After providing the man's and the vehicle's description to officers, the victim told officers it appeared the suspect had been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The sergeant saw red paint where the van had been hit and placed Whitaker as the primary suspect due to the prior contact at the church.

When the sergeant went to Whitaker's home, he said he saw fresh damage on the front of his truck with white paint matching the color of the victim's van. The HCSO said attempts to make contact with Whitaker at his home were unsuccessful, but he was eventually arrested and the case was filed with the Assistant District Attorney.

