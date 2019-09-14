A Morgan County corrections officer is in critical condition in the hospital after state authorities said an inmate attacked him.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the officer suffered injuries after an inmate attacked him at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg on Thursday. TDOC said in a release those injuries were not life-threatening, saying the officer is still recovering and was stable in the hospital as of Friday night.

That officer was later identified Joe Eads. The University of Tennessee Medical Center confirmed he was listed in critical condition as of 8:30 p.m.on Friday.

TDOC said it believes this was an isolated incident and it is investigating. It will be turning the findings over to the district attorney general's office for possible additional criminal charges.

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) tweeted Friday asking for prayers for the officer.