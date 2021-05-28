x
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City; TBI investigating

The suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — TBI special agents are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting near the 100 block of Buffalo Street in Johnson City.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a disturbance call of a man with a handgun shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

After interacting with the man, officers say he displayed a gun, leading to officers firing shots.

No officers were injured during the incident.

