Knox County authorities are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run involving a Knox County school resource officer in North Knoxville in front of Fulton High School.

Knox County dispatch confirmed police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Details are limited at the moment. Kimberly Glenn with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was hurt in the incident and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

10News crews witnessed nearly a half-dozen KPD cruisers speeding down North Broadway toward Fulton High School to respond to the incident around 7:00 p.m. Friday.

A helicopter could be seen from North Broadway circling around the immediate area of Fulton High School shortly after police responded.

The Knoxville Fire Department and police were near a vehicle that had wrecked, an older model car which had significant damage to its front on the driver's side. The vehicle was left on a curb, with another van bumped up behind it.

Editor's Note: 10News initially reported that a Knoxville police officer was involved in the hit-and-run based off information received from Knox County dispatchers. KPD's public information officer issued a correction and said it was a Knox County school resource officer that was involved in the incident.

