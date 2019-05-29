A man is in the hospital after officers responded to a shooting in South Knoxville Tuesday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10:50 p.m. from the 1400 block of Daylily Drive near Montgomery Village Apartments.

Officers said they found a man, identified at 23-year-old Walter Hill from Knoxville, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

KPD said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening, and the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

KPD said witness information wasn't available and the man refused to cooperate with investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD's Crime and Drug hotline at (865) 215-7212 where tips can be left anonymously.