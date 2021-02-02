Officials bust smuggling ring that brought contraband into Morgan Co. Correctional

A man arrested with guns and drugs admitted that he planned to throw them over the security fence at the state prison in Wartburg.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A scheme to introduce contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) began to unravel last month after a simple traffic stop.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), an Oliver Springs police officer pulled David Pope, 52, over on January 25.

The officer found that Pope, who is currently on parole, had about 30 cellphones and drugs, including marijuana, MDMA, meth, cocaine, and suboxone.

Pope admitted to Sgt. Scott Carroll that he intended to throw all those items over the security fencing at the prison so that inmates could get them. He also admitted he'd coordinated several of these "throw-overs" in the past.

At that point, special agents with TDOC’s OIC Investigations unit were brought in to begin an investigation.

Agents got a search warrant for Pope's home, where they found a vacuum seal machine used for sealing contraband packages as well as 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles. One of those motorcycles was identified as being used in previous "throw-overs" at MCCX.

TDOC said Pope is cooperating with the investigation. He has outlined previous plans to drop off contraband packages where prison work crews would be assigned.

On his phone, investigators found bank account information associated with current inmates and phone calls, where the purchase of contraband items was discussed, planned, and paid for.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff."

Pope is being held on a $190,000 bond on violation of probation charges. More charges are likely.