VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was shot by a man in a domestic dispute at Naval Air Station Oceana on Friday morning, officials said.

NAS Oceana officials confirmed the shooter was killed by NAS security. The woman was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and is currently in surgery.

The incident caused the base to go on lockdown around 7:17 a.m. It has since been lifted.

Officials said the shooting happened outside a hangar and are unsure what the relationship is between the man and woman.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.