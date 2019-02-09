HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — An Ohio man was shot in the face in Harlan County Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators said KSP received a call about shots fired in the Cumberland Community of Harlan County around 9:18 a.m. and when they got there, authorities learned a fight had occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Daniel Bauer, 49, had been shot in the face and was flown to Holsten Valley Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening, according to police.

KSP said Stephanie Brock, 46, was charged with first-degree assault. Kevin Brock was charged for tampering with physical evidence, Kentucky State Police said in the release. Both were booked into the Harlan County Detention Center.

Several agencies responded including the Cumberland Police Department, Harlan County Sheriff's Office, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

The case remains under investigation.