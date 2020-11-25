Ohio man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Knoxville

Cevon Martin was driving a stolen Nissan Rogue when officers spotted him at a Knoxville hotel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An Ohio man wanted for attempted murder was captured in Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers spotted a Nissan Rogue with Ohio tags parked at the Days Inn on Dante Road. It had been reported stolen.

The officers saw a man and woman leave the hotel and get into the SUV. They followed and pulled the vehicle over and took the pair into custody.

Investigators learned that the man, Cevon Martin, 24 of Akron, had warrants for two counts of attempted murder in Akron and a warrant for violation of probation for weapons offenses.

When he was arrested, he had a gun and what officers believed to be heroin.