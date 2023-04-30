KPD: One dead after early morning crash on Island Home Ave.

Knoxville Police said the driver is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department responded to an early morning crash on Island Home Avenue early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

At around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-car crash on Island Home Avenue near Fisher Place. A black Lexus that was driving east on Island Home Avenue had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. A passenger in the car, a 22-year-old man, was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation conducted at the scene, the driver, identified as Carter McAdoo, 21 of Knoxville, was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.