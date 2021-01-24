KPD: Former employee identified as suspect after shooting 2, killing 1 at Cazzy's Corner Grill in West Knoxville

KPD said one employee was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at Cazzy's Corner Grill in West Knoxville on Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to the restaurant at about 10:30 a.m. KPD said two employees at Cazzy's had been shot.

One employee, 26-year-old Alexis Clayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to KPD.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire, a former employee of Cazzy’s.

Officials said MacGuire entered the business and shot the two victims following an altercation. He then fled the scene in a tan Nissan Altima.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Target located at 1900 Town Center Boulevard, where MacGuire was found dead in the Nissan Altima from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said their information showed MacGuire was responsible for the shooting.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation into the shooting.