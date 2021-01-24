KPD: Former employee identified as suspect after shooting 2, killing 1 at Cazzy's Corner Grill in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at Cazzy's Corner Grill in West Knoxville on Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD said officers responded to the restaurant at about 10:30 a.m. KPD said two employees at Cazzy's had been shot.
One employee, 26-year-old Alexis Clayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to KPD.
Investigators later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire, a former employee of Cazzy’s.
Officials said MacGuire entered the business and shot the two victims following an altercation. He then fled the scene in a tan Nissan Altima.
At around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Target located at 1900 Town Center Boulevard, where MacGuire was found dead in the Nissan Altima from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators said their information showed MacGuire was responsible for the shooting.
The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation into the shooting.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.