One dead after suspect fires gun at car with five people inside in Maryville, teen suspect in custody

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., the Maryville Police Department received a call from Blount Memorial Hospital that a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jaylin Dixon, showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back, according to MPD Chief Tony Crisp.

When the officer arrived, they determined that the victim was shot inside a car, and then the car headed to the emergency room.

The shooting occurred at a house on Pinecrest Circle, according to officials. The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Other officers were dispatched to the house, later determined to be the suspect's residence, along with MPD SWAT, MFD and AMR.

Crisp said the suspect shot at the car with five people inside. Dixon was hit and died. The other four were not injured.

Police said they believe everyone involved knew each other.