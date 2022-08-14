KPD: One dead, another hurt after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at Bebo's Café on Gleason Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police responded to a shooting call early Sunday morning to find one person dead and another hurt at Bebo's Café in West Knoxville.

According to a release from KPD, around 1:50 a.m., officers found both shooting victims in the parking lot at 8111 Gleason Drive.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while officers provided aid to a second man with injuries. KPD says he was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and it is in the early stages.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

KPD says tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.