MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Monroe County on Saturday.

It happened in Coker Creek, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The victim who survived was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect in the shooting is in custody, according to deputies.