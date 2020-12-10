One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, October 11, around 9:30 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at the Red Roof Inn located on Central Avenue Pike.
Upon arrival, officers said they located two male victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR in critical condition, according to KPD.
The preliminary investigation determined that multiple suspects arrived at the motel and approached a second-floor room in a possible attempted armed robbery prior to the shooting occurring, according to KPD. The suspects then fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Investigator Preston Whillock at 865-215-7315.