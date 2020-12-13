One dead, two injured after East Knoxville shooting

Police said one man was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center, and two other people are being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in East Knoxville.

Knoxville police officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive at 2:19 a.m. Sunday.

Police said upon arrival they saw three victims who had been shot.

Two men and one woman were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

One male victim was pronounced dead at UT after succumbing to his injuries, according to KPD.

The other two victims suffered what police said they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said the shooting appears to have happened after a domestic altercation.

Officers said all parties are accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.