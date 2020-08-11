One hospitalized after Saturday night robbery, KPD investigating

The family of the victim is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a male victim was hospitalized after a robbery on Saturday night at the corner of Highland Avenue and 22nd Street.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on Saturday. The male victim told police that he was walking home when he saw four unknown male subjects following him.

The victim told investigators that he was then assaulted and knocked unconscious by one of the suspects. His wallet was stolen during the incident.

He was transported to Fort Sanders Medical Center for treatment, according to officials.

KPD said there are no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The family of the victim is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the robbery, according to officials.