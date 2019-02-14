One person is in custody and another person was taken to the hospital after authorities responded to a shooting with a victim in East Knoxville.

According to Knox County dispatchers, the Knoxville Police Department and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a shooting at 3004 East Magnolia Avenue.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 3:09 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in an alleyway behind the Pilot.

KPD said both people involved had been drinking and an argument escalated to the shooting.

Police have not named either of the two involved.