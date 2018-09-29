Knoxville — A Knoxville man is dead after a shooting on Sandusky Road.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call around 12:58 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

They found Christian Andrew Rucker, 56, lying in the grass in front of 2104 Sandusky Road, according to KPD. Rucker was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment and later died from his injuries.

The man who shot Rucker had secured his weapon, called 911 and was standing nearby to wait for officers. He was transported to the Safety Building and interviewed by investigators, according to officials.

KPD said the two individuals were in an argument that escalated into the shooting.

The man who shot Rucker was released after KPD spoke with the District Attorney General's Office, according to officials. The investigation is continuing.

© 2018 WBIR