One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Grainger County, TBI investigating

The TBI says two officers fired their weapons and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, though they have not released the details of what lead officers to fire.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting call lead to an officer-involved shooting in Grainger County.

The Grainger County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man firing shots inside a residence in the 1200 block of Rocky Branch Road in Rutledge.

That was around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Bean Station Police Department and the Rutledge Police Department responded to the scene.

The TBI said officers made contact with the male subject once they arrived at the scene.

At some point during the encounter, an officer with the Bean Station Police Department and an officer with the Rutledge Police Department discharged their weapons, striking the subject. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI is not releasing what lead up to the officers pulling their weapons, saying it's still part of the open investigation.

Agents remained at the scene through Saturday morning, working to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

The TBI said investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI said it does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and will leave that up to individual law enforcement agencies.

This investigation is ongoing.