One man dead after shooting in Cocke County; a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning

DEL RIO, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in Cocke County on Monday afternoon.

Cocke County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at Crane Way in Del Rio at 5:36 p.m. The caller said that her husband had been shot by the neighbor.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driver seat of a white van parked in the roadway next to a driveway on Crane Way.

Officers found a man that appeared to be involved with the shooting and took him into custody after issuing verbal commands.