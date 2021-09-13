One man dead after shooting in Cocke County; a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning

DEL RIO, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in Cocke County on Monday afternoon.
Cocke County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at Crane Way in Del Rio at 5:36 p.m. The caller said that her husband had been shot by the neighbor.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driver seat of a white van parked in the roadway next to a driveway on Crane Way.
Officers found a man that appeared to be involved with the shooting and took him into custody after issuing verbal commands.
The suspect, a 65-year-old male, was taken to the Cocke County CID office for further questioning.