One man dead after shooting on Dutch Valley Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a fatal shooting Sunday night on Dutch Valley Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Dutch Valley Drive on the report of a shooting with a victim around 7:50 p.m.
Officers said they found a male victim inside with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages, according to KPD.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.