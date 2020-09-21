One man dead after shooting on Dutch Valley Drive

Officers said they found a male victim inside with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a fatal shooting Sunday night on Dutch Valley Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Dutch Valley Drive on the report of a shooting with a victim around 7:50 p.m.

Officers said they found a male victim inside with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages, according to KPD.