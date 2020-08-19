One of two Oak Ridge murder suspects appears in court

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — One of the two suspects accused of raping, torturing and killing a woman before mutilating and stuffing her body in a freezer in Oak Ridge appeared in court on Tuesday.
According to the clerk's office, a judge denied a request from Rebecca Dishman's attorney for her bond to be lowered.
The other suspect, Sean Finnegan, was not present.
Dishman faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Finnegan faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
The district attorney general said, "since it's a first-degree murder case, it's a potentially a death penalty case." However, it's a lengthy process and no decision has been made.
Dishman and Finnegan are both expected to appear in court on October 27.