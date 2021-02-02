One person dead after Friday night shooting in Morgan County

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said his office is interviewing the suspected shooter and a witness.

OAKDALE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting off Camp Austin Road in the Oakdale area of Morgan County.

District Attorney Russell Johnson said it happened at 9:00 p.m. on Friday on the alleged shooter's property. Officials say the victim was inside his car.

Johnson said the Morgan County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting. The victim has been sent for an autopsy at the Knox County regional forensics center, according to the district attorney.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said his office is interviewing the suspected shooter and a witness. Potter said officials worked overnight to examine and analyze the scene.