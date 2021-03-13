One person dead after North Knoxville hit-and-run

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-75 South near the Merchant Drive on-ramp.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in North Knoxville at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

KPD said officers responded to I-75 South near the Merchant Drive on-ramp. A report said officers found a man unresponsive on the road. When emergency personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Knoxville police say based on a preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene, they believe the man was walking when he was hit by a car. KPD said there were no witnesses or suspects and they do not know what kind of vehicle it was.