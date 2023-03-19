ACSO: Suspect, victim injured after shooting in Clinton

At around 2:00 a.m., the Anderson County Sheriff officials responded to a shooting at 556 Pine Ridge Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a shooting happened in Clinton early Sunday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:00 a.m., ACSO responded to a shooting at 556 Pine Ridge Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim outside with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, ACSO said.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and is receiving medical care.

The suspect, Christian Staudenmeyer, was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, according to officials.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Staudenmeyer was transported to Anderson County Detention Facility., ACSO said.