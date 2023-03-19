ACSO: Suspect, victim injured after shooting in Clinton

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a shooting happened in Clinton early Sunday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:00 a.m., ACSO responded to a shooting at 556 Pine Ridge Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim outside with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, ACSO said.
The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and is receiving medical care.
The suspect, Christian Staudenmeyer, was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, according to officials.
After being treated and released from the hospital, Staudenmeyer was transported to Anderson County Detention Facility., ACSO said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. ACSO has not yet released any information about the identity of the victim.